NWA Celebrates Strong Powerrr Return Viewership On Comet TV

The National Wrestling Alliance is touting a strong start for Powerrr following its return to broadcast television on Comet TV.

The promotion announced that 275,000 households tuned in for the May 2, 2026 episode, citing data from Nielsen. No breakdown for key demographics was included in the release.

The NWA shared the following statement:

“𝙏𝙃𝘼𝙉𝙆 𝙔𝙊𝙐, 𝙁𝘼𝙉𝙎! The numbers are in, and Nielsen reports 275,000 households tuned in to the May 2 episode of 𝙉𝙒𝘼 𝙋𝙊𝙒𝙀𝙍𝙍𝙍 on Comet TV. The episode marked the National Wrestling Alliance’s long-awaited return to broadcast television after 30 years and first in its new, weekly time slot Saturdays, 4PM ET. Thank you to great fans around the world for inviting the NWA into their homes on

@WatchComet. Stay tuned for more hard-hitting pro wrestling action, excitement and drama as only the stars of the NWA and 𝙉𝙒𝘼 𝙋𝙊𝙒𝙀𝙍𝙍𝙍 can offer, every Saturday, 4PM ET /3PM CT / 4PM PT on Comet.“

There was some ambiguity surrounding the figure shared. While the statement referenced households, the accompanying graphic labeled the number under “Persons 2+,” which typically refers to total individual viewers aged two and above rather than the number of homes tuned in.

It also remains unclear whether the 275,000 figure represents the average audience across the full broadcast or the total number of households that watched at any point during the show.

If the number reflects an average audience, it would significantly outperform Comet TV’s 2025 primetime average of 92,000 viewers.

For context, the April 30 episode of TNA Impact drew 209,000 viewers on AMC.