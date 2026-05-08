Roman Reigns Removed From WWE June Dates Explained

New details have surfaced regarding why Roman Reigns was quietly removed from several advertised WWE appearances scheduled for June.

Originally, Reigns had been promoted for every episode of Raw throughout the month, all building toward the WWE Night of Champions set for June 27 in Saudi Arabia. However, those plans shifted when it became clear he would not be part of the event itself, leading to his removal from the television dates tied to the build.

According to Dave Meltzer, the situation is less dramatic than some speculation suggested. WWE often promotes talent well in advance, even before creative plans are fully locked in. As those plans begin to take shape closer to show dates, adjustments are made, including pulling names that are no longer scheduled to appear.

Meltzer explained that this is not unusual, noting that talents like CM Punk are sometimes initially advertised for events they ultimately do not work, depending on how storylines develop.

Regarding Reigns specifically, it was emphasized that his inclusion in early promotional material was simply premature. Once WWE finalized plans and confirmed he would not be part of Night of Champions, his advertised appearances were quickly revised.

There had also been online chatter suggesting Reigns may have been asked to take a pay cut, but that idea was firmly dismissed. Meltzer indicated that Reigns is among the last individuals in WWE who would be approached with such a request.

As things currently stand, Reigns is still expected to feature regularly on Raw through the remainder of May, with appearances tied to upcoming events like Backlash and Clash in Italy. He is then set to step away during the Night of Champions cycle before returning to television in July as WWE begins its push toward SummerSlam.