John Cena Promises Huge News That Could Change WWE Forever

John Cena has once again stirred excitement across WWE, teasing a major reveal that he believes will send shockwaves throughout the entire company.

Earlier this week, John Cena confirmed that he will appear at WWE Backlash in Tampa this Saturday, promising what he described as “history-making news.” Now, he has doubled down on that promise, suggesting the announcement will have far-reaching consequences for everyone in WWE.

Taking to social media on Thursday, Cena shared a video filmed outside Benchmark International Arena, the venue hosting Backlash. In the clip, he made it clear that whatever he plans to reveal will impact the entire landscape of WWE.

“WWE Universe, hey, John Cena here, standing in Thunder Alley, outside of Benchmark International Arena in Tampa Bay.

In just a few days, I have a major announcement inside this building that is gonna shock the very foundation of WWE, from its fans to its superstars, from its champions down to its rookies.

I’m so grateful that Tampa is allowing me a place to make this announcement.

Thank you, WWE. See you live on ESPN in the States and Netflix around the world, but don’t miss Backlash. I’m so excited, and I’ll see you there.”

Behind the scenes, speculation is already building about what the announcement could involve. According to WrestleVotes Radio, the expectation is that Cena’s reveal is connected to the launch of Club WWE, with the 16-time world champion potentially serving as the face of the project. If accurate, his involvement would give the initiative a significant boost.

Cena initially hinted at something big on April 23, calling it “something epic,” even before WWE had officially confirmed his presence at the event. The venue later advertised him for the show, and Cena followed up by confirming his appearance shortly after.

Backlash is shaping up to be a stacked card alongside Cena’s anticipated announcement. Roman Reigns is set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Jacob Fatu, while IYO SKY goes one on one with Asuka. Elsewhere, Seth Rollins faces Bron Breakker, and United States Champion Trick Williams defends against Sami Zayn. Tag team action will also see The Miz team with Kit Wilson against Danhausen and a mystery partner.

With Cena promising a moment that could reshape WWE’s future, all eyes will be on Backlash to see if the announcement truly lives up to the hype.