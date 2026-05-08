Big E Set To Remain Key WWE Figure After WrestleMania 42 Changes



Big E’s future with WWE is becoming clearer, even if his in ring status remains uncertain.

Following the fallout after WrestleMania 42, there was plenty of speculation surrounding The New Day after both Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods parted ways with WWE amid reported contract restructuring. Their exits naturally led to questions about where that left Big E.

According to WrestleVotes Radio via Fightful Select, Big E is not going anywhere. Instead, he is expected to remain a consistent part of WWE programming, particularly on Premium Live Event kickoff shows. Internally, he is said to be seen as a “valuable presence” and even credited as a “key reason” those pre show broadcasts have performed so well over time.

While his role behind the desk continues to grow, the question of whether fans will ever see Big E back in the ring still lingers. The former WWE Champion has been out of action for several years after suffering a serious neck injury during a ringside suplex. Since then, he has transitioned into a broadcast role, becoming a familiar and respected face on WWE panels.

Speaking previously about his future, Big E revealed that medical advice has played a major role in shaping his outlook.

“So after talking to [Dr. Juan Uribe] and a few other doctors, the doctor almost damn near begged me like, ‘Hey, please, even if you get your all go, you’re clear, you’re allowed to get back in the ring, please really reconsider it,’” he said.

“And when I told him, ‘I think I’m definitely leaning towards being done,’ he almost quite literally breathed a sigh of relief. So for someone who’s been doing this for so long, who knows a lot more about spines and necks than I do, I definitely took heed.”

For now, Big E remains an important part of WWE’s presentation, even if his in ring future appears increasingly unlikely.