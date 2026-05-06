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Nick Khan Signs New WWE Deal Through 2030

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 06, 2026
Nick Khan Signs New WWE Deal Through 2030

Nick Khan has officially locked in his future with WWE, signing a new agreement on Monday that will see him remain in the role of company president through the end of the decade.

Details of the deal surfaced in TKO’s latest quarterly financial filings submitted to the SEC on Wednesday, where the full terms of Khan’s contract were outlined.

Under the new agreement, Khan will continue earning a base salary of $2 million annually through the remainder of this year. Beginning in January 2027, that figure will increase to $3 million per year and remain at that level through 2030.

In addition to his salary, Khan is positioned to earn substantial bonuses. He is eligible for incentives worth up to 150 percent of his base salary in 2026, with that figure rising to 200 percent annually from 2027 through 2030. The contract also includes a signing equity award valued at $11 million in restricted stock, which will vest over a four year period, along with a one time special performance bonus of $5 million.

The filing also revealed Khan’s total earnings for 2025, which came in at $24.3 million. This figure included his $2 million base salary, $11 million in stock awards, and more than $10 million in bonus payouts.

Khan first joined WWE in August 2020 after departing CAA, stepping into the role of president and chief revenue officer, reporting directly to Vince McMahon.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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