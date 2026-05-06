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Ted Turner Remembered By Ric Flair Following Passing At 87

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 06, 2026
Ted Turner Remembered By Ric Flair Following Passing At 87

Ted Turner, the influential media pioneer who founded CNN and once owned World Championship Wrestling, has passed away at the age of 87, according to reports from CNN.com.

Following the news, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair shared a heartfelt tribute, reflecting on Turner’s legacy and the impact he had both personally and across multiple industries.

“So sorry to hear about the passing of the great Ted Turner. He was the man who created cable before cable was cool. He founded CNN, and look at what it has become today. He wasn’t afraid to take risks and rolled the dice on big ideas.

He also won the America’s Cup in sailing. His office reportedly looked like a Hall of Fame, including a picture of him and Khrushchev. On top of all of that, he created so many opportunities for wrestlers because of his love for wrestling.

Rest in peace, my friend. Thank you for the memorable personal times that we spent together.”

Turner’s influence stretched far beyond news broadcasting. Through his ownership of WCW, he played a major role in shaping the wrestling industry, particularly during the fierce Monday Night Wars era, where WCW went head to head with WWE in one of the most competitive periods in wrestling history. His willingness to invest in bold ideas helped elevate professional wrestling to new heights during the 1990s boom period.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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