Hiromu Takahashi Linked To Potential WWE Move

Hiromu Takahashi’s name is starting to generate buzz behind the scenes in WWE, particularly following the recent arrival of his former Los Ingobernables de Japon ally EVIL, who has debuted on NXT under the new identity Naraku.

A report from Bodyslam suggests there is growing talk at the WWE Performance Center that Takahashi could be heading to the company. There is also internal speculation that he may take on the ring name Nox Raijin, a name that had originally been lined up for EVIL before WWE opted to change direction and introduce him as Naraku during his NXT debut.

Further backing the timeline, Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp previously revealed that WWE documents were still using the name Nox Raijin for EVIL as recently as May 3, indicating the switch to Naraku came very late in the process. The trademark for Nox Raijin, which was filed on April 28 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, has since sparked belief that the name may have always been earmarked for another talent.

Takahashi wraps up a long and decorated run with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where he spent 16 years building an impressive legacy. Over that stretch, he captured the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship five times and made history by winning the Best of Super Juniors tournament on four occasions across 2018, 2020, 2021, and 2022. His career also saw him compete internationally, including time in Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre under the Kamaitachi name, where he held the CMLL World Lightweight Championship. He also made appearances in Ring of Honor, All Elite Wrestling, and Pro Wrestling Noah before departing NJPW in 2026.

Both Takahashi and Naraku share a deep history as members of Los Ingobernables de Japon, a faction that played a major role in New Japan for years before EVIL turned on the group in 2020 to align with Bullet Club. If Takahashi does arrive in WWE, a reunion on NXT could bring added intrigue, especially as Naraku is currently entangled in a storyline involving Tony D’Angelo.