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Media Pioneer And WCW Owner Ted Turner Passes Away

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 06, 2026
Media Pioneer And WCW Owner Ted Turner Passes Away

Ted Turner, the media mogul best known for reshaping television and playing a key role in the rise of professional wrestling on a national stage, has passed away following a battle with dementia.

Turner Enterprises confirmed that Turner died on Wednesday morning. In 2018, shortly after turning 80, he publicly revealed that he had been diagnosed with Lewy Body dementia, a condition that progressively affects cognitive function.

Turner’s legacy stretches far beyond a single industry. In 1979, he launched the Cable News Network, forever changing the way news was delivered around the world. From there, he built a media empire that included TBS Superstation, TNT, Cartoon Network, and a vast portion of the MGM Studios film library. His influence only grew when his holdings were eventually merged with Time Warner, cementing his place as one of the most impactful figures in modern media.

For wrestling fans, Turner’s impact was equally significant. After acquiring World Championship Wrestling, he transformed it into a national powerhouse, giving it a prime platform on TNT. This move directly contributed to the creation of WCW Monday Nitro, which went head to head with WWE during the iconic Monday Night Wars of the 1990s. Under Turner’s ownership, WCW became a major force in the industry, helping elevate stars and push wrestling into mainstream popularity during one of its most competitive eras.

Known as the “Mouth of the South,” Turner was also deeply involved in sports ownership. He purchased the Atlanta Braves and the Atlanta Hawks in the early 1970s, further expanding his influence across multiple entertainment sectors.

Ted Turner leaves behind a legacy that spans news, sports, entertainment, and professional wrestling, with his contributions continuing to shape the media landscape today.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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