Cody Rhodes Questions Growing Focus On Wrestling Metrics And Data



Cody Rhodes has shared his concerns about the growing flood of backstage information and insider reporting in professional wrestling, suggesting fans could eventually become overwhelmed by it all.

Speaking on What Do You Wanna Talk About? with Kit Wilson, Rhodes reflected on how the modern wrestling landscape is saturated with constant updates, analysis, and statistics. He explained that while the internet has helped create a level of accountability across the industry, it has also brought an intensity that can be difficult to navigate.

“It’s scary, and then just, it’s scary, but it also holds you accountable. I guess I, I’m in my head on some of the things as of late about every single piece of WWE right now and every wrestling company.”

Rhodes went on to suggest that the nonstop sharing of behind the scenes details could ultimately push fans away rather than draw them in.

“Somebody needs to share and put it out there. And I think what’s going to happen is an overload of information to where fans just stop caring.”

He highlighted how discussions around attendance numbers and internal business metrics have become increasingly common, questioning whether that level of detail actually enhances the viewing experience.

“Like, I watch the show. I like the show. I like this guy. I don’t like that guy. I like her. I like, I don’t need to know how many people were in the seats.”

Rhodes continued by challenging the purpose behind tracking every statistic tied to the industry, expressing frustration with how prevalent it has become.

“I don’t know who’s keeping all these records, but I’m getting tired of, what? What do we need this for, you know? Like, what? Who’s this for? This seems like it’s doing great, you know?”

Kit Wilson echoed those sentiments, recalling that even during his most passionate years as a fan, the deeper business side of wrestling never held much appeal for him.

“As a teenager, you know, as a massive fan, as a kid, I was a massive fan, I was taking in every bit of content. But what never really clicked with me was, you know, the internet ratings, all these kind of slightly insider things.”

Wilson added that his focus was always on what was happening inside the ring and the personalities involved, rather than the analytics behind the scenes.

“That was never relevant to me as a teenager because I just enjoyed what was happening on the show, and I wanted to know about the wrestlers.”

Rhodes wrapped up by noting that while he is passionate about the entertainment he follows, there is still a line between being invested and becoming consumed by every detail.

“I’m really into all the IPs that I enjoy, different shows I like, stuff like that.”