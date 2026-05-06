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Yota Tsuji Earns IWGP Heavyweight Title Rematch At Dominion 2026

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 06, 2026
Yota Tsuji Earns IWGP Heavyweight Title Rematch At Dominion 2026

Yota Tsuji has secured another shot at the top prize in NJPW, setting the stage for a major main event at Dominion 2026.

The June 14 show in Osaka will see Tsuji challenge Callum Newman for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. The match was made official after Tsuji pinned Newman during the Ignition to Dominion event. Teaming with Shingo Takagi, Tsuji picked up the win over Newman and Jake Lee in a high stakes tag bout where a loss would have eliminated both Tsuji and Takagi from future title contention against the reigning champion.

Tsuji, who previously held the IWGP Heavyweight Championship for three months, lost the title to Newman at Sakura Genesis in April. In the deciding moment of the tag match, Tsuji landed his Gene Blaster spear on Newman to secure the victory, following Takagi neutralizing Lee. After the match, Tsuji addressed the crowd and vowed to restore NJPW’s direction, criticizing the path the company has taken under Newman’s leadership.

This upcoming clash will mark Newman’s second title defense. He made history as the youngest IWGP Heavyweight Champion and recently retained the title against Takagi at Wrestling Dontaku.

Dominion remains one of NJPW’s most important annual events, and additional matches are beginning to take shape. A potential IWGP Tag Team Championship bout is brewing, with Yuto Ice and OSKAR expected to defend against Great O Khan and HENARE after tensions escalated between the teams during a 10 man tag match at Ignition to Dominion.

NJPW Dominion 2026 takes place Sunday, June 14, with the IWGP Heavyweight Championship set to headline as Callum Newman defends against Yota Tsuji.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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