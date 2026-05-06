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WWE Adds New Senior Associate Producer To Production Team

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 06, 2026
WWE Adds New Senior Associate Producer To Production Team

WWE has added a new name behind the scenes, with Jim Rodriguez confirming that he has officially joined the company’s production team.

Rodriguez shared the news on social media, revealing that he has taken on the role of Senior Associate Producer. In the same update, he noted that his responsibilities will span across multiple WWE brands, including RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, while also contributing to projects involving AAA in Mexico.

“Bucket list job! I’ve joined the WWE as a Senior Associate Producer. Gonna be involved with RAW, Smackdown, NXT productions and making trips to Mexico for AAA. Beyond excited.”

His addition comes as WWE continues to strengthen its production side, particularly with its growing international partnerships and expanded programming across multiple platforms.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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