Report: WWE Talent Given Just 48 Hours To Accept Pay Cuts Or Exit

The New Day’s exit from WWE is being viewed in a very different light following new details about the circumstances surrounding their departure.

On May 2, 2026, it was initially reported that The New Day, made up of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, had mutually agreed to part ways with WWE. However, further insight from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful suggests there was far more going on behind the scenes.

According to the report, WWE approached a number of talents on the same day as the mass roster cuts and asked them to take pay reductions in order to remain with the company. Several were reportedly given just 48 hours to decide on their future.

It is believed Kingston and Woods made their decision quickly, choosing to leave rather than agree to reduced terms. In doing so, the duo are said to have walked away from millions of dollars that would have been guaranteed across the next four years of their contracts.

Sapp also revealed that WWE had internally prepared a joint statement regarding The New Day’s departure, though it was never released publicly.

“Fightful Select has learned a joint statement on The New Day’s exit was planned internally in WWE, but for unknown reasons, it never happened. We’re told WWE did express their appreciation privately.”

Within wrestling circles, the situation is already being seen as a turning point. Sources across both talent and agent communities believe these cuts, along with the push for contract restructuring, could significantly impact how wrestlers approach future negotiations with WWE and TKO.

There is said to be growing concern among talent about the reliability of long-term deals, with some now questioning whether contracts will be honored in full going forward.