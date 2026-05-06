AEW Star Blasts WWE Hall Of Famer Donald Trump With Explicit Remark

Brody King didn’t hold back when asked whether wrestling, art, and politics can truly be separated.

Speaking during a panel at Squared Circle Expo VI, King gave a blunt two word response when the topic turned to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“F**k ICE.”

The moment came at the end of a fan Q and A session that featured King alongside Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, and Orange Cassidy. The discussion centered around whether wrestling should stay separate from political and artistic expression or embrace those influences.

King made it clear he sees wrestling as an extension of art, and with that comes the freedom to express real world views.

“I’m absolutely not a politician. I just believe in what I think is right and wrong,” King said. “I think that all art forms in its basis are to make a statement. And whatever that is, good or bad, that is what art is for. And wrestling is an art form, and it is a way for people to express themselves. And when the masses are frustrated about something, that’s going to come out in a certain way.”

Eddie Kingston backed that stance, pushing back on the idea that wrestlers should stay silent on political issues.

“People want to say, just shut up and wrestle. Don’t talk about political statements,” Kingston said. “Our president is in the WWE Hall of Fame. That’s all I gotta say.”

“I don’t care if he wrestled or not. He can go f**k himself.”

Kingston stressed that having a platform comes with responsibility.

“I believe if you have the platform to do positive change, and you don’t do it, you’re a dick. You’re wrong,” he said. “So if you have the platform, use it. If it’s something you truly believe in, use it for positive.”

He also recalled how AEW supported his freedom of expression early in his run.

“AEW is great in this sense as well. I remember my first, was it my first time, the ink wasn’t even drying my contract, and I walked out with a Black Lives Matter shirt,” Kingston said. “And everyone was like, oh, did you ask Tony? Tony looked at it. Said, yeah, good. He lets us express ourselves.”

Kingston added that messaging should ultimately be constructive.

“It has to be positive. If it’s not positive, I think all the boys would be like, what are you doing?” he said. “If you have that type of power to reach that many people and you don’t use it for good, then you’re wrong, in my opinion.”