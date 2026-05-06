J-Rod Wins JCW Women’s World Title At StrangleMania

J-Rod, also known as The Ultimate Athlete, has added another milestone to an already standout year by capturing the Juggalo Championship Wrestling Women’s World Championship.

The second-generation talent secured the title after defeating Big Al Alice Crowley at a JCW event in Las Vegas in April 2026. The championship switch took place during StrangleMania, marking a major moment in her career.

Her momentum has been building beyond the ring as well, with increased visibility coming from her role in the reboot of American Gladiators on Amazon Prime Video. The series debuted on April 17, with J-Rod appearing under the Gladiator name Supernova. She is credited under her real name, Jessica Roden, as part of the cast. The show is hosted by The Miz and features several familiar names from wrestling, including Wardlow as Fang, Kamille as Hurricane, Rick Boogs as The Bull, and Jessie Godderz as Steel. The rollout included three episodes on launch day, followed by another batch on April 24, with the final episodes released on May 1.

J-Rod’s success is backed by a strong athletic background that spans bodybuilding, gymnastics, and volleyball. She has built her wrestling resume across multiple promotions, including AEW and OVW, where she held the OVW Women’s Championship for more than 190 days, along with appearances in CCW.