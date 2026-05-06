×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

J-Rod Wins JCW Women’s World Title At StrangleMania

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 06, 2026
J-Rod Wins JCW Women’s World Title At StrangleMania

J-Rod, also known as The Ultimate Athlete, has added another milestone to an already standout year by capturing the Juggalo Championship Wrestling Women’s World Championship.

The second-generation talent secured the title after defeating Big Al Alice Crowley at a JCW event in Las Vegas in April 2026. The championship switch took place during StrangleMania, marking a major moment in her career.

Her momentum has been building beyond the ring as well, with increased visibility coming from her role in the reboot of American Gladiators on Amazon Prime Video. The series debuted on April 17, with J-Rod appearing under the Gladiator name Supernova. She is credited under her real name, Jessica Roden, as part of the cast. The show is hosted by The Miz and features several familiar names from wrestling, including Wardlow as Fang, Kamille as Hurricane, Rick Boogs as The Bull, and Jessie Godderz as Steel. The rollout included three episodes on launch day, followed by another batch on April 24, with the final episodes released on May 1.

J-Rod’s success is backed by a strong athletic background that spans bodybuilding, gymnastics, and volleyball. She has built her wrestling resume across multiple promotions, including AEW and OVW, where she held the OVW Women’s Championship for more than 190 days, along with appearances in CCW.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Juggalo Championship Wrestling (@juggalochampionshipwrestling)


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



↠ FOLLOW WNS ON INSTA ↞

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

North Charleston, South Carolina

May. 6th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

North Charleston, South Carolina

May. 6th 2026

#collision

WWE Backlash

Tampa, Florida

May. 9th 2026

#backlash

WWE Monday Night RAW

Knoxville, Tennessee

May. 11th 2026

#raw

AEW Dynamit​e

Asheville, North Carolina

May. 13th 2026

#dynamite

WWE Monday Night RAW

Greensboro, North Carolina

May. 18th 2026

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Portland, Maine

May. 20th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Portland, Maine

May. 20th 2026

#collision

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy