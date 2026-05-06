WWE Quietly Scraps Planned New Day Departure Announcement

WWE had plans to release a joint statement alongside The New Day announcing the departures of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, but it never saw the light of day.

According to Fightful Select, the planned announcement was scrapped without explanation, leaving fans with only subtle confirmation. The company quietly moved Kingston and Woods to the alumni section on WWE.com, while both stars issued their own personal farewell messages. Internally, praise for the duo was shared behind the scenes, and at least one source expected a public statement to follow. It never did. Another source reportedly reacted with frustration, calling out the lack of recognition for one of WWE’s most influential teams.

Their exit is part of a much larger shake up tied to WWE’s ongoing financial restructuring. The company has been working to cut millions from payroll, a move that has stirred backlash across the wrestling world. The timing raised eyebrows, coming as TKO stock reached record highs and executive pay sharply increased. While roster cuts are nothing new, the push for talent to accept major pay reductions has drawn heavy criticism.

The way WWE handled contract discussions has also become a talking point. Wrestlers were reportedly approached overseas about new deals earlier than expected, with some feeling pressured to sign before proper review. On the same day as the mass releases, several talents were asked to accept pay cuts, with deadlines as short as 48 hours.

Kingston and Woods chose to walk away. Despite having years left on their deals, they declined reduced terms, leaving significant money behind in the process. The situation mirrors past complaints from talent who felt rushed into major contract decisions.

There is also growing frustration among performers who recently re signed without testing the open market. With their leverage now reduced, some agents believe WWE’s approach could backfire competitively, arguing it would be more beneficial for rival promotions to spend heavily on released talent rather than pick them up at a lower value.

No names have been confirmed regarding who accepted pay cuts, but several veteran performers, including some currently injured, were reportedly approached.

Meanwhile, interest in Kingston and Woods is already building elsewhere. Multiple voices within AEW have reportedly pushed for the company to bring in The New Day once they are officially available.