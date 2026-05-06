Kevin Nash Urges WWE To Rename Bron Breakker As Steiner

Kevin Nash believes WWE is overlooking an obvious fix when it comes to Bron Breakker’s presentation.

Speaking on the 200th episode of Kliq This, Nash praised the flow of WWE Raw but quickly zeroed in on what he sees as a missed opportunity, arguing that Bron Breakker should simply be known as Bron Steiner. The topic came up after Sean Oliver highlighted Breakker’s recent promo work as some of his strongest yet, something Nash agreed with before shifting focus to the name.

“I saw, or actually heard, Seth call him Steiner, and it’s like, when is the WWE going to realize that he is a Steiner,” Nash said. “He’s Bronson Rick Steiner. Why don’t I just call him Bron Steiner?”

Nash didn’t hold back when discussing the current ring name.

“Bron Breakker sounds like something I watched on a cartoon in 1971.”

Oliver likened the name to something out of a Marvel villain roster, a comparison Nash seemed to accept as he continued his point.

“Bron Breakker. And maybe they thought that’s the direction that he’d go, but now that it’s been refined, and he held his nose and did this… the voice. It’s just like, come on, man. The guy can do it all. He looks like a million bucks. He can talk, he can definitely do the walk. So it’s just like, let the boy Boogie Woogie. Let him be Steiner.”

Later in the discussion, Nash returned to the importance of the Steiner name, especially given WWE’s frequent references to Breakker’s lineage.

“If you’re gonna make reference to it, if you’re gonna make reference to his uncle and his father, then…” he said. “Early in his career, he did stuff with his father. You know, where they had Robbie tied up or some shit.”

That comment pointed back to a 2022 NXT storyline involving Joe Gacy and Harland targeting Rick Steiner to build toward Breakker’s feud with Gacy. Bron, whose real name is Bronson Rechsteiner, is the son of Rick Steiner and nephew of Scott Steiner, both WWE Hall of Famers. He even inducted them into the Hall of Fame in 2022 and has incorporated the Steiner Recliner into his arsenal.

Nash also touched on Breakker’s in ring style, specifically his use of the spear. During Raw, Breakker delivered two spears to Seth Rollins, including one explosive run down the ramp and another outside the ring following a distraction from Montez Ford.

“He half ass missed that one,” Nash said of the second spear. “The first one, when he comes that whole distance, you know, let alone the fact that it was a 390 yard sprint.”