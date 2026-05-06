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AEW Dynamite And Collision Combine For Massive Three Hour Special Tonight

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 06, 2026
AEW Dynamite And Collision Combine For Massive Three Hour Special Tonight

AEW delivered a stacked night of action as a special extended edition of Dynamite aired live from the North Charleston Coliseum in South Carolina. The broadcast merged both Dynamite and Collision into one three hour showcase, replacing Collision’s usual Saturday slot with a supersized midweek event.

The spotlight is firmly on the AEW World Championship, as Darby Allin is set to defend his title against TNT Champion Kevin Knight in what promises to be a high stakes main event. With Double or Nothing just weeks away, the winner is expected to move one step closer to a major showdown with MJF.

Another key match on the card features Dax Harwood going one on one with Orange Cassidy in a Double Jeopardy stipulation bout. The outcome carries major implications. If Cassidy comes out on top, he earns the right to choose a partner from The Conglomeration for a future shot at the AEW Tag Team Titles. However, if Harwood secures the win, he will join forces with Cash Wheeler and Tommaso Ciampa to challenge The Conglomeration for the AEW Trios Titles.

The women’s division is also set for tag team action as Mina Shirakawa teams up with Harley Cameron to take on Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander in what could be a standout encounter of the night.

In singles competition, Jon Moxley faces Juice Robinson in an AEW Continental Championship Eliminator match, with the winner moving closer to title contention.

Matches confirmed for tonight include

  • AEW World Championship Match: Darby Allin vs Kevin Knight
  • Double Jeopardy Match: Dax Harwood vs Orange Cassidy
  • Mina Shirakawa and Harley Cameron vs Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander
  • AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match: Jon Moxley vs Juice Robinson


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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