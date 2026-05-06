AEW Dynamite And Collision Combine For Massive Three Hour Special Tonight

AEW delivered a stacked night of action as a special extended edition of Dynamite aired live from the North Charleston Coliseum in South Carolina. The broadcast merged both Dynamite and Collision into one three hour showcase, replacing Collision’s usual Saturday slot with a supersized midweek event.
The spotlight is firmly on the AEW World Championship, as Darby Allin is set to defend his title against TNT Champion Kevin Knight in what promises to be a high stakes main event. With Double or Nothing just weeks away, the winner is expected to move one step closer to a major showdown with MJF.
Another key match on the card features Dax Harwood going one on one with Orange Cassidy in a Double Jeopardy stipulation bout. The outcome carries major implications. If Cassidy comes out on top, he earns the right to choose a partner from The Conglomeration for a future shot at the AEW Tag Team Titles. However, if Harwood secures the win, he will join forces with Cash Wheeler and Tommaso Ciampa to challenge The Conglomeration for the AEW Trios Titles.
The women’s division is also set for tag team action as Mina Shirakawa teams up with Harley Cameron to take on Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander in what could be a standout encounter of the night.
In singles competition, Jon Moxley faces Juice Robinson in an AEW Continental Championship Eliminator match, with the winner moving closer to title contention.
Matches confirmed for tonight include
Tomorrow, 5/6!, All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 6, 2026
We're less than 24 hours away from THREE HOURS of AEW action!
Watch the LIVE #AEWDynamite + #AEWCollision at 8/7c on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMAX, TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/DRtBZfXPcj
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North Charleston, South Carolina
May. 6th 2026
North Charleston, South Carolina
May. 6th 2026
Tampa, Florida
May. 9th 2026
Knoxville, Tennessee
May. 11th 2026
Asheville, North Carolina
May. 13th 2026
Greensboro, North Carolina
May. 18th 2026
Portland, Maine
May. 20th 2026
Portland, Maine
May. 20th 2026