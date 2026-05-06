Anthony Bowens Pitches New AEW Reality Series Inspired By Tough Enough

Anthony Bowens has shared an interesting pitch that could bring a familiar wrestling concept back to life in a new setting.

The former tag team champion took to social media to suggest that AEW could revive the spirit of Tough Enough, but with a fresh identity tailored to the company’s brand. Bowens proposed the name “Becoming The Elite” and highlighted the potential value it could bring, particularly as additional programming for Warner Bros Discovery.

“I want [AEW] to bring back OG Tough Enough but call it ‘Becoming The Elite’ or something like that. WBD would love the extra content! Sign me up as a judge/trainer [Tony Khan].”

Bowens made it clear that he would not just want to watch from the sidelines, expressing interest in being directly involved as either a judge or a trainer if the idea ever came to fruition.

Earlier this year, Bowens also addressed ongoing discussion surrounding his AEW character and what many fans have perceived as an incomplete direction. Responding to a fan online, he pushed back against assumptions and made it clear there were plans that never fully played out.

“Everything I did was purposeful and was meant to lead to something that never happened. People have stop pretending like they know everything,” he said. “Nah dude! Just informing him that his assumption of stubbornness is incorrect and based off of something he has no idea about. I can accept your opinion of me as a wrestler, whether you think I’m a 2 out of 10 or 7 out of 10, but that’s much different than having to listen to people say stupid shit like that for the last year. Have a good day!”

His comments offer a glimpse into both his creative ambitions and frustrations, as he continues to look ahead at potential opportunities within AEW.