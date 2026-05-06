Natalya Returns To NXT And Calls Out Jaida Parker After Tough Loss

Natalya made a notable return to NXT this week, and she wasted little time stirring things up with one of the brand’s rising names.

During the opening bout on the May 5 episode of WWE NXT, Kali Armstrong picked up a victory over Jaida Parker, leaving Parker visibly shaken after the loss. The defeat appeared to take a heavy toll, with Parker later shown backstage struggling to keep her composure.

That moment set the stage for the unexpected arrival of Natalya, also known as Nattie. The veteran entered the locker room and confronted Parker directly, delivering a blunt and cutting remark before walking away.

“I guess what they are saying about Ms Parker is true. You’ve gotten soft,” Natalya told her.

The tense interaction has left questions surrounding WWE’s direction, as it remains unclear whether this will lead to a rivalry between the two or evolve into a mentor style pairing.

Interestingly, Natalya has previously expressed a strong interest in stepping into the ring with Parker. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, she made it clear that she sees Parker as someone capable of pushing her to the limit.

“I’d like to have really great matches, but I need women that are gonna really, really challenge me and knock me on my ass,” she said. “For example, Jaida Parker, NXT… She only probably reached half of her potential, if that. But I see her as somebody that I’m like, this girl can throw down. I’ve seen her in matches where I’m like, she is somebody that I kind of want to start a fight with.

“I want her to knock me on my ass so I can kick her ass back. I need that to survive. It’s like that rush of kill or be killed sort of thing, so if I was looking for a fight with somebody, I’d be like, I’d like to start a fight with Jaida Parker, for example.”