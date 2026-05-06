Mason Rook Revealed As New Identity Of Former NXT Star Will Kroos



A new identity has officially been revealed for Will Kroos following his latest appearance on NXT.

The closing moments of this week’s show saw Tony D’Angelo secure a victory over Tavion Heights after landing his dead to rights finisher. However, the celebration was short lived. For the second consecutive week, Kroos stormed the ring and launched a brutal assault. He seized D’Angelo and drove him into the turnbuckle with a running Death Valley Driver, crashing into Heights who was still down in the corner.

Standing over the chaos, Kroos turned directly toward the camera and made his statement clear.

“My name is Mason Rook. And I’ve arrived in NXT.”

The show faded out with Rook standing tall, cementing his presence as a new force on the brand.

His arrival was first teased the previous week when he appeared during a post match beatdown. After Heights had already taken out D’Angelo with a belly to belly suplex, the then unnamed Kroos joined in, climbing to the top rope and delivering a moonsault to add further damage.

Now officially going by Mason Rook, the former Kroos brings a strong reputation from the UK wrestling scene. He previously competed for PROGRESS Wrestling, where he held the Atlas Championship, and has also made appearances for Pro Wrestling NOAH over the past year.

Rook has already caught the attention of John Cena, who reacted to his debut by sharing footage online along with the caption: “HE’S BIG…. HE’S BAD…. HE’LL BODYSLAM YOUR DAD!!!” echoing the chant that has followed Rook throughout his independent career.