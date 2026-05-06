MLW Signs Brick Savage To Multi Year Deal

Major League Wrestling has added a new name to its roster, as rising independent talent Brick Savage has officially agreed to a multi year contract with the promotion.

According to reports, Savage is expected to make his debut for MLW during this weekend’s television tapings in Chattanooga, marking his first appearance under the banner after building momentum across the independent scene.

The company is said to be highly impressed with Savage’s hard hitting and rugged in ring approach. Internally, he has already been positioned as part of a fresh wave of talent being introduced, alongside Zamaya. There is also significant belief in his long term upside, with MLW leadership already mapping out creative plans that extend through the end of 2026.

Savage, who is 37 years old, has remained active across multiple independent promotions and recently picked up a notable victory over Mad Dog Connelly at GCW Effy’s Big Gay Brunch 11 on April 18, 2026. During WrestleMania 42 weekend, he also competed in the chaotic Clusterf**k match at Joey Janela’s Spring Break event.

Throughout his career, Savage has made appearances for a variety of promotions including Revolver, MPX, and New Texas Pro, continuing to build a reputation as a consistent and physical performer. He currently holds the Mat War Pro Super Openweight Championship, further solidifying his standing on the independent circuit.