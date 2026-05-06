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Cuatrero Found Guilty In Domestic Violence Case Involving Stephanie Vaquer

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 06, 2026
Cuatrero Found Guilty In Domestic Violence Case Involving Stephanie Vaquer

Mexican wrestler Cuatrero has been found guilty in a high profile domestic violence case involving his former partner, Stephanie Vaquer.

According to reports from journalist Antonio Nieto, Cuatrero, whose real name is Rogelio Reyes, has been convicted of domestic violence as well as attempted femicide in connection to the case involving the WWE star. The verdict marks a significant development following a lengthy legal process.

Reyes is expected to learn his sentence on May 12. The update was also echoed across social media by Luchablog, further confirming the outcome of the case.

The situation dates back to 2023, when Cuatrero was arrested after an alleged incident that took place following an AAA event in Aguascalientes. Reports at the time stated that Vaquer accused him of attempting to strangle her at their residence in the Cuauhtemoc area. The incident led to widespread support for Vaquer from both AAA and CMLL.

At the time of his arrest, Cuatrero was reigning as one third of the AAA World Trios Champions. In the aftermath, individuals close to Reyes claimed there was evidence, including a witness and audio recordings, that could challenge the accusations. Despite those claims, legal proceedings moved forward, ultimately resulting in the guilty verdict now confirmed.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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