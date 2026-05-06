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WWE SmackDown Viewership Drops As NHL Playoffs Dominate Friday Night

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 06, 2026
WWE SmackDown Viewership Drops As NHL Playoffs Dominate Friday Night

Friday night’s edition of WWE SmackDown brought in an average of 1.153 million viewers on the USA Network, marking a 9 percent drop compared to the previous week. This figure stands as the lowest audience the show has recorded since February 20.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, SmackDown posted a 0.25 rating. That number reflects a 21.9 percent decline week to week and is also the lowest the show has delivered in that category since January 23.

The broadcast faced strong competition from NHL playoff coverage airing on both ESPN and ESPN 2, which claimed the top two positions on the cable charts for the night. SmackDown ultimately landed third among cable programs and ranked sixth overall across all television in the demo.

Looking at year over year comparisons, SmackDown saw a noticeable dip. Total viewership fell by 18 percent compared to the same week in 2025, while the 18 to 49 rating dropped by 32.4 percent.


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