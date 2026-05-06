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AEW Collision Sees Viewership Dip Amid Tough Sports Competition

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 06, 2026
AEW Collision Sees Viewership Dip Amid Tough Sports Competition

Saturday night’s AEW Collision broadcast on TNT brought in an average of 347,000 viewers, marking a drop of 12.6 percent compared to the previous week. This figure stands as the show’s lowest audience since late January.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, Collision posted a 0.06 rating. While that reflects a 20 percent increase week to week, it still ranks as the second lowest performance in that category since early March.

The show once again faced stiff competition from major sports coverage, going up against NBA and NHL playoff games airing on NBC and ABC. Despite that, Collision managed to land in a tie for 22nd place on the cable charts for the 18 to 49 demo, while finishing 47th overall in total viewership.

Looking at year over year comparisons, the total audience rose slightly by 1.8 percent compared to the same week in 2025, while the 18 to 49 rating remained unchanged.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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