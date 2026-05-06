Noam Dar Set For Long Awaited WWE NXT Return Match

Noam Dar is officially set to make his televised in ring return on next week’s episode of WWE NXT, marking his first match on TV in nearly a year.

During a backstage segment, the Vanity Project were seen brushing off Evolve prospect Romeo Moreno before Dar made his surprise appearance. Returning after a lengthy spell out due to injury, Dar revealed he had just come from a meeting with Robert Stone and confirmed he was cleared and back on the NXT roster. He quickly set his sights on Jackson Drake, telling him he would be the ideal opponent for his comeback bout, which is now scheduled for next week.

Dar has not competed in a televised match since June of last year, when he faced Berto in the final of the men’s Speed tournament. He quietly resumed in ring action at live events toward the end of April before this on screen return.

Elsewhere on the show, tensions continue to rise between Kendal Grey and Kelani Jordan. Grey is looking to settle the score after Jordan took out Wren Sinclair in last week’s episode, setting the stage for a heated singles clash.

The Birthright faction will also look to rebound following a recent loss, as they prepare for six man tag team action. Ahead of the match, Fit Finlay and William Regal both appeared to offer guidance and motivation to the group.

The women’s North American title picture is also heating up. Zaria, Nikkita Lyons, and Lizzie Rain all made their intentions clear as they targeted Tatum Paxley. After a chaotic brawl broke out, Zaria stood tall, but later learned she would be competing in another tag team match. Robert Stone confirmed that Zaria and Lyons will team up against Paxley and Rain, a decision that did not sit well with Zaria.

In addition, Naraku, formerly known as EVIL, is set to make his official debut. After confronting Tony D’Angelo last week and delivering a symbolic warning, Naraku followed up with a promo this week, making it clear that a future clash over the NXT Championship is inevitable.

Here is the updated lineup for NXT on May 12:

Noam Dar vs Jackson Drake

Kendal Grey vs Kelani Jordan

Zaria and Nikkita Lyons vs Tatum Paxley and Lizzie Rain

Naraku makes his debut

Birthright vs Sean Legacy, Tate Wilder, and EK Prosper