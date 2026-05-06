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Naraku Set For NXT Debut Next Week After Mysterious Promo

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 06, 2026
Naraku Set For NXT Debut Next Week After Mysterious Promo

A new chapter is set to begin on NXT next week as the former EVIL prepares for his official debut under a fresh identity.

During Tuesday night’s show, the Japanese star appeared in a vignette where he reflected on his decorated career, highlighting the championships he captured in Japan. He spoke about NXT entering what he described as a new era filled with opportunity and made it clear he intends to make his mark.

His message quickly turned toward NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo. Rather than offering respect, he delivered a warning, stating that D’Angelo currently holds the title he desires and declaring that their paths will inevitably collide in the ring.

The segment concluded with confirmation that he will now compete under the name Naraku, with his debut set for next week.

Earlier reports had suggested a different direction for his new identity. Prior to the broadcast, it was claimed that WWE planned to introduce him as Nox Raijin, a name the company had recently trademarked. Despite that speculation, the Naraku name has now been made official on television.

The former IWGP World Champion first appeared on last week’s NXT, where he confronted D’Angelo and presented him with a shirt featuring a “WAR” symbol. The distraction allowed Tavion Heights to attack the champion, while an unidentified Will Kroos followed up with a high impact top rope moonsault, leaving D’Angelo laid out.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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