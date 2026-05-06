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Former WWE Star Andre Chase Earns Degree After NXT Run

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 06, 2026
Former WWE Star Andre Chase Earns Degree After NXT Run

Andre Chase has reached a major milestone outside the ring, revealing that he has officially graduated from the University of Florida with a Bachelor of Science in Sports Management.

The former WWE star took to Instagram to share photos from his graduation ceremony and reflect on the achievement, emphasizing how much the journey meant to him both academically and personally.

“The best educators understand the learning never stops! Excited to share that I have officially earned my Bachelor of Science in Sports Management from the University of Florida. Class of 2026! This degree has given me a strong foundation in the business side of sports and entertainment. Beyond the classroom, the connections I have made along the way have meant everything to me. The Gator alumni network is truly something special. Thank you to everyone who offered guidance, support, and encouragement throughout this journey, especially my friends and family, who made it possible. Go Gators!”

Chase’s accomplishment comes shortly after his WWE departure in April. He originally joined the company in 2021 and became a familiar face on NXT programming, where he built a loyal following through the creation of Chase University.

Following his announcement, several names from across the wrestling world, including Thea Hail, Ivar, and Ethan Page, shared their congratulations and support for his latest achievement.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Andre Chase (@andrechasewwe)


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