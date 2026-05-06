Chelsea Green Set For WWE Return Soon After Heart Procedure



Chelsea Green is aiming for a return to WWE action in the near future after recently undergoing a medical procedure to address a long standing heart condition.

The former Women’s United States Champion shared earlier this week that she had a procedure to treat supraventricular tachycardia, a condition that causes an abnormally fast heart rhythm. According to Green, the issue had persisted for around a decade before doctors were finally able to properly diagnose and correct it.

In an update posted online, Green revealed that a serious episode occurred during WrestleMania 42 weekend, where her resting heart rate surged to 228 beats per minute for close to 15 minutes. That alarming moment ultimately led to the decision to move forward with treatment.

She wrote, “After 10 years of dealing with it, we finally caught my SVT.”

Green continued, “My latest episode during WrestleMania pushed my resting heart rate to 228 for almost 15 minutes. Yesterday, Dr. Girgis spent 3 hours working on me… and I had to be awake for the last hour of the procedure!! Thankfully it was minimally invasive and I’ll be back to work very soon.”

SVT, or supraventricular tachycardia, is a relatively common heart rhythm disorder that originates in the upper chambers of the heart and can cause it to beat rapidly. Symptoms can include dizziness, chest discomfort, and a racing heartbeat.

Green has been out of action since February due to an ankle injury, but her latest update suggests she is now on the road to recovery and hopeful for a return in the near future. She remains part of the SmackDown roster alongside her husband Matt Cardona.