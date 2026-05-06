Report Reveals WWE’s Scrapped Original Plans For LA Knight

WWE had tentative creative ideas lined up for LA Knight following WrestleMania 42, though those plans appear to have shifted in a major way.

Early reports suggested Knight was originally penciled in for a brief rivalry with Gunther. However, that direction was ultimately changed, with creative instead pivoting toward positioning Knight as a challenger to Cody Rhodes and the Undisputed WWE Championship. At this stage, there is no confirmed update on where WWE is heading with Knight creatively.

Knight’s most recent televised appearance came during WrestleMania 42 Night One, where he joined forces with The Usos to take on The Vision and IShowSpeed. In the lead up to the event, there had been concern surrounding a potential injury, which Knight later addressed publicly. He clarified that the issue was a bursa flare up and insisted it would not impact his ability to compete on the big stage.

Meanwhile, Gunther moved into the WWE Championship picture after his clash with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania. On the May 1 episode of SmackDown, he made a strong statement by attacking Rhodes following his match with Ricky Saints. Gunther locked in his trademark sleeper hold before releasing it and symbolically lifting the WWE Title, signaling his intentions moving forward.