Val Venis Fires Back At MJF With Explosive Rant Over Drawing Power

Val Venis is not backing down after being pulled into the conversation, and his response to MJF quickly turned into a heated and personal back and forth that has caught attention across the wrestling world.

What began as a subtle tease from Val Venis escalated once he decided to address things head on. After MJF fired back by digging up an old jab from Cody Rhodes, Venis returned with a lengthy message that went far beyond a simple reply.

“🤼‍♂️ Let me get this straight. The SOTE (Salt of the Earth); pushed by a billionaire’s broadcast machine; can barely draw 600,000 viewers per week on a good week, yet he tries to drag THE MAN, THE MYTH, THE LEGEND… The Big Valbowski, Val Venis?”

From there, Venis leaned heavily into comparisons between eras, contrasting his time during WWE’s boom period with MJF’s current standing. He pointed to the massive audiences of the Attitude Era while emphasizing his own consistency during that run.

“SOTE is out here attempting to drag a man who was performing week in and week out in front of 5 to 8 million viewers on Monday Night Raw during the greatest era in wrestling history, the Attitude Era; while also tearing it up on multiple house shows across the country, night after night for YEARS.”

The tone only intensified as Venis shifted toward more personal remarks, bringing CM Punk into the argument while taking aim at MJF’s record and credibility.

“The midget Hebrew who lost to the commie CM Punk is trying to drag the MAN who not only put CM Punk on the map but remains UNDEFEATED against him.”

Closing out his message, Venis made it clear he does not view MJF as being on the same level, issuing a challenge tied to television numbers and long term drawing power.

“STOP! When you grow up and break a million viewers consistently like the legends of the Attitude Era, then I might take notice. Until then… keep my name out your mouth, kid.”