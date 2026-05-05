WWE Premium Live Event Format Still Changing Amid ESPN Plans

WWE’s Premium Live Event strategy is still very much in flux, and new details suggest the company is continuing to experiment behind the scenes with how its shows will be presented moving forward.

Recent comments from Bruce Prichard about scaling back event cards appear to be just one part of a bigger picture. Now, fresh insight indicates that WWE is actively trying to fine tune its format, particularly with a possible long term alignment tied to ESPN’s evolving platform.

During a Self Made Session, Self Made Pro shared that conversations within WWE point to ongoing uncertainty about how these events will ultimately be structured under an ESPN Unlimited style model.

“I spoke to somebody when it comes to WWE pay-per-view formatting in the future. WWE is still trying to figure out how to format shows on ESPN Unlimited.”

That trial and error approach is already influencing how shows are being built. Rather than increasing the number of matches, the current direction leans into keeping cards tight and focused, while adjusting how time is distributed across the lineup.

“So it’s looking like, right now, the five-match B pay-per-view format is going to be one of those deals where they give four matches decent time, and then one of them is just going to be very, very, very short.”

Alongside that structure, there is also a clear business element at play. WWE is reportedly balancing its presentation between streaming growth and traditional television exposure, at least for the time being.

“And right now, they’re going to continue to have at least the first hour of these shows on some version of regular ESPN TV because the ESPN Unlimited subscriptions are not where they need to be.”