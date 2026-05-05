Lady Frost Goes Public With Secret Relationship One Year After Split

Lady Frost is turning the page and this time she is letting everyone see it.

Less than a year after confirming her split from Victor Benjamin, Frost has gone public with a new relationship. After keeping things quiet since announcing her divorce in June 2025, she shared a photo on social media and introduced her partner for the first time.

“Well, today marks 1 year of being together and I haven’t killed him yet. Guess he should finally make his internet debut. He doesn’t do social media but you should all tell him how lucky he is 🤣 (Ok it’s actually me but he can’t see this so I’ll leave that part out.)”

The reveal shows this is not a recent romance. Frost has been in the relationship for a full year, meaning it began before her divorce became public.