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Lady Frost Goes Public With Secret Relationship One Year After Split

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 05, 2026
Lady Frost Goes Public With Secret Relationship One Year After Split

Lady Frost is turning the page and this time she is letting everyone see it.

Less than a year after confirming her split from Victor Benjamin, Frost has gone public with a new relationship. After keeping things quiet since announcing her divorce in June 2025, she shared a photo on social media and introduced her partner for the first time.

“Well, today marks 1 year of being together and I haven’t killed him yet. Guess he should finally make his internet debut. He doesn’t do social media but you should all tell him how lucky he is 🤣 (Ok it’s actually me but he can’t see this so I’ll leave that part out.)”

The reveal shows this is not a recent romance. Frost has been in the relationship for a full year, meaning it began before her divorce became public.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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