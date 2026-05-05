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The Rock Turns Heads With 3.3 Million Watch At Met Gala

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 05, 2026
The Rock Turns Heads With 3.3 Million Watch At Met Gala

Dwayne Johnson may be off WWE television for now, but he still knows how to dominate a spotlight and he proved it in a huge way at the Met Gala.

Appearing alongside Laura Hashian, Johnson turned heads the moment he hit the red carpet. While his presence alone usually does the job, this time it was all about what he had on his wrist.

He stepped out wearing a Jacob and Co Billionaire III White Diamonds watch, a jaw dropping piece valued at around 3.3 million dollars. The oversized 54 millimeter design already makes it impossible to miss, but the real attention grabber is the 714 white diamonds covering the watch, totaling more than 129 carats. Even the bracelet alone is packed with over 500 diamonds, turning the entire piece into a full blown statement.

Matched with a bold Thom Browne look, Johnson leaned all the way into the high fashion moment while still carrying that larger than life aura he is known for.

He may be away from WWE for now, but moments like this show he is still operating on a global stage and his star power is not going anywhere anytime soon.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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