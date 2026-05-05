WWE Locker Room Morale Reportedly Hits Breaking Point After Recent Releases

Concern is continuing to build inside WWE following the latest round of roster cuts, with new insight suggesting the impact has gone far beyond the names that have already exited the company.

Recent departures, including Tonga Loa, JC Mateo, and members of The New Day, have sparked fresh uncertainty behind the scenes. While earlier reports hinted that more releases could be on the horizon, new comments paint a clearer picture of how talent are reacting internally.

During a Self Made Session, Self Made Pro revealed that the current atmosphere within WWE has shifted significantly, based on multiple conversations with talent across the roster. Rather than isolated concerns, the feeling appears to be widespread.

“I spoke to a lot of people, many in WWE, and it’s with no exaggeration when I say that the morale right now is really low. It’s really tough because there’s a widespread feeling of, ‘They’re just going to get me next.’”

According to the report, one of the biggest turning points came when established and decorated names were let go. That development has led many within the company to question whether anyone is truly safe, regardless of their track record or position.

“There’s a widespread feeling of, like, if it’s New Day, we’re all going to get smoked at some point. There’s very much a feeling that there’s no security for anybody.”

The uncertainty has reportedly gone beyond quiet concern, with some talent already considering proactive steps to avoid being caught off guard. In a striking revelation, multiple wrestlers have even weighed up requesting their release before being informed of any decision themselves.

“And I spoke to three different wrestlers in WWE, three, that contemplated whether or not they should simply request their release first before they get got. Three in one weekend.”

Those discussions were not prompted, which further underlines how uneasy things have become backstage.

“And it wasn’t me saying, ‘Hey, is this what you’re…’ No, them coming to me and saying, like, ‘I’m thinking I should just ask out.’”

Beyond the immediate fear of losing their jobs, there is said to be a deeper frustration building among talent, with some feeling their efforts no longer influence their standing within the company.

“Right now, there’s just a feeling of, ‘We don’t matter. Nothing we do matters. It doesn’t matter if we work hard or get over or if we’re bad, we’re all going to go at some point.’ That’s legitimately the widespread feeling among so many people I spoke to.”

The sentiment appears to be spreading across multiple levels of the roster, suggesting the issue is not confined to one group or tier of talent.

“I was talking to people who were just like there’s an increasing feeling amongst people there that they’re just not cared about, nor do they matter on a big scale from the people up top.”