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NJPW Ignition To Dominion Card Confirmed With Major Title Stakes

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 05, 2026
NJPW Ignition To Dominion Card Confirmed With Major Title Stakes

The lineup is now locked in for New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Ignition to Dominion event, with major stakes attached to the top match heading into Dominion 2026.

Set for Karatsu this Wednesday, the show carries significant implications for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship picture. In the featured bout, Callum Newman teams with Jake Lee to take on Yota Tsuji and Shingo Takagi. The stipulation adds major intrigue. If either member of Unbound Co. manages to pin Newman, they will secure a future IWGP Heavyweight Championship opportunity at Dominion. However, if United Empire comes out on top, both Tsuji and Takagi will be barred from challenging for the title for as long as Newman remains champion.

The match stems from controversy at Wrestling Dontaku, where Newman retained the championship against Takagi through underhanded tactics. Newman, who became the youngest IWGP Heavyweight Champion in history, captured the title from Tsuji at Sakura Genesis last month and has quickly found himself at the center of intense rivalries.

Dominion is scheduled for June 14 in Osaka, and the tag team division is also beginning to take shape. A potential IWGP Tag Team Championship clash is looming, with Yuto Ice and OSKAR expected to defend against Great O Khan and HENARE. Those teams will collide in a large scale ten man tag at Ignition, as Yuto Ice, OSKAR, Taiji Ishimori, Gedo, and Daiki Nagai face O Khan, HENARE, Francesco Akira, Jakob Austin Young, and Zane Jay.

The rest of the card rounds out a packed final stop before Best of the Super Juniors begins on May 14, giving fans one last look at key talent before the tournament kicks off.

Full Ignition to Dominion card:

Callum Newman and Jake Lee vs Yota Tsuji and Shingo Takagi

Yuto Ice, OSKAR, Taiji Ishimori, Gedo and Daiki Nagai vs Great O Khan, HENARE, Francesco Akira, Jakob Austin Young and Zane Jay

Aaron Wolf, Oleg Boltin and Tiger Mask vs Ren Narita, Yujiro Takahashi and Dick Togo

Yuya Uemura and Masatora Yasuda vs Ryohei Oiwa and Kosei Fujita

Shota Umino and Tomoaki Honma vs Taichi and El Desperado

Hirooki Goto, YOSHI HASHI and Tatsuya Matsumoto vs Toru Yano, YOH and Master Wato

Ryusuke Taguchi and Taisei Nakahara vs SHO and Yoshinobu Kanemaru


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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