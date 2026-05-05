Rick Boogs Opens Up On WWE Return Falling Apart And Release

Rick Boogs has opened up about his WWE return, release, and the decisions that followed, offering a candid look at how things unfolded both inside and outside the company.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Boogs recalled how his comeback to WWE television immediately felt off track. He explained that a major part of his character was changed at the last minute, leaving him unsure of how to move forward.

“When I was brought back, you know, the day of TV, I don’t know if people like, oh, where’s this guitar. I didn’t know that either until the day of. I had a double guitar. I was like, this give me the sickest return ever, double guitar, like freaking Jimmy Page. But this one was way more heavy metal and stuff. I was like, this thing’s gonna be so sick. And then that was stripped. And I’m like, oh, well, where’s, what’s my gimmick? No, because that was my gimmick. So then after that, it’s just like, well, back to square one on the day of TV,” Boogs said.

He also revealed that there were discussions about teaming with LA Knight, something he was excited about before plans were ultimately dropped.

“Ellie Knight with Boogalicious Nights, man, that would have been freaking awesome. When I heard about that, I’m like, yes brother, we’re gonna kill this. So that was the Internet. I was just like, dude, this is the greatest entertainment WWE’s ever seen. He’s great. I love him. He was one of the guys I connected with the most in the locker room,” Boogs said.

Boogs admitted he wasn’t surprised when his WWE run came to an end, reflecting on how difficult it was to fully express himself in that environment.

“Absolutely. I was like, I’m very competitive, and that was very hard for me with WWE. And people would always tell me too, it’s like, man, why don’t you just let loose and just met all people? Because I can’t, I’ll get fired if I do that. And I ended up getting fired anyway, so I should have just done it,” he said.

Following his release, Boogs made a conscious decision to step away from wrestling entirely, turning down independent bookings and even convention appearances. He explained that this choice was driven by a desire to prove he could succeed on his own terms.

“That was very intentional. Don’t get it twisted people. I got many things thrown at me, and I was like, no, I don’t want anything. Mainly because I was like, I want to see if I can thrive on my own, which I have. And now it’s like, okay, I’ve maybe that was a bit of pride and ego, but I’ve proved it. And now it’s like, well, you know what, pro wrestling is fun. So if the opportunity is right, absolutely,” Boogs said.

He even passed on fan conventions, feeling that accepting those opportunities would pull him back into wrestling too soon.

“There’s Orlando. I’m like, no. If I take the money, then I’m kind of going back into pro wrestling just to take photos,” he added.

Now, Boogs appears more open to a potential in-ring return, particularly in a tag team setting, which he says suits him better at this stage of his career.

“I think so, yeah. I mean, listen, if it’s right. I kind of learned that I like tag team wrestling, man. From my time at the PC and on the shows and all that, like, I can’t do the high-pitched scream anymore,” Boogs said.

He also pointed out that staying out of the ring helped him avoid injuries while pursuing other opportunities, including a shot at American Gladiators.

“If anything would have happened, what if I had a kink in my shoulder? I can’t do the tryout. I can’t do any push ups. I missed the trial for American Gladiators because of that. Or what if I can go but I got a kink in my shoulder and I can only do six push ups instead of 100,” Boogs said.