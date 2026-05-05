Roman Reigns WWE Raw June Removal Rumor Debunked



Roman Reigns is no longer being promoted for WWE Raw appearances scheduled in June 2026, sparking speculation about his status within the company. Some fans questioned whether the change could be tied to recent reports of WWE talent being asked to take pay cuts under parent company TKO.

That idea has now been firmly dismissed.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer made it clear that top-tier stars like Roman Reigns have not been approached about renegotiating their deals.

“The people who they perceive as the key guys and again, because of all the rumors regarding Roman Reigns and everything Roman Reigns was not asked to renegotiate. None of the guys at that level, they’re not being asked. It’s the guys who, I would say, without mentioning any names, were at a higher level before than they are now. I think that’s the best way to put it.”

Additional clarification came from Mike Johnson of PWInsider, who addressed why Reigns was removed from the advertised Raw events.

“We are told Reigns was advertised in error and that it was a mistake on the TKO WWE side as to what dates he would be working. It’s not a case of an issue between Reigns and the company or an issue with the deal he signed in the run up to WrestleMania 42. It was a clerical error.”

While his absence from June advertising initially raised eyebrows, the situation appears to be nothing more than an internal scheduling mistake rather than any deeper issue involving Reigns’ contract or standing within WWE.