×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

LA Knight Missing From WWE Raw As Creative Plans Shift

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 05, 2026
LA Knight Missing From WWE Raw As Creative Plans Shift

LA Knight was noticeably absent from the May 4 2026 episode of WWE Raw, raising questions about where he currently fits into the company’s plans.

According to BodySlam+, Knight had initially been pencilled in for a short program opposite Gunther. Those plans were later scrapped when WWE shifted direction, sending Gunther to SmackDown to begin a new rivalry with Cody Rhodes.

With that change, Knight has seemingly been left without a defined storyline for the time being. Despite the uncertainty, he is still part of the WWE roster.

Additional insight from WrestleVotes suggests there is no backstage tension between Knight and Paul “Triple H” Levesque. The belief is that if there were any personal issues, Knight would not have continued to feature consistently on television during Triple H’s time leading creative.

For now, Knight’s next move remains up in the air as WWE continues to reshape its roster and storylines.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



↠ FOLLOW WNS ON INSTA ↞

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

North Charleston, South Carolina

May. 6th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

North Charleston, South Carolina

May. 6th 2026

#collision

WWE Backlash

Tampa, Florida

May. 9th 2026

#backlash

WWE Monday Night RAW

Knoxville, Tennessee

May. 11th 2026

#raw

AEW Dynamit​e

Asheville, North Carolina

May. 13th 2026

#dynamite

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy