LA Knight Missing From WWE Raw As Creative Plans Shift

LA Knight was noticeably absent from the May 4 2026 episode of WWE Raw, raising questions about where he currently fits into the company’s plans.

According to BodySlam+, Knight had initially been pencilled in for a short program opposite Gunther. Those plans were later scrapped when WWE shifted direction, sending Gunther to SmackDown to begin a new rivalry with Cody Rhodes.

With that change, Knight has seemingly been left without a defined storyline for the time being. Despite the uncertainty, he is still part of the WWE roster.

Additional insight from WrestleVotes suggests there is no backstage tension between Knight and Paul “Triple H” Levesque. The belief is that if there were any personal issues, Knight would not have continued to feature consistently on television during Triple H’s time leading creative.

For now, Knight’s next move remains up in the air as WWE continues to reshape its roster and storylines.