Latest Update Casts Doubt On CM Punk Backlash Appearance

Danhausen’s hunt for a mystery tag team partner has been one of the more talked about stories heading into Backlash, but one of the most heavily speculated names now appears unlikely to be involved.

After openly calling out several WWE names and legends to join him, fans quickly zeroed in on CM Punk as a potential choice. The speculation picked up momentum when commentary teased that Danhausen’s partner would be someone who “loves money,” a phrase many linked back to Punk’s well known past comments.

However, that idea has now taken a hit. During a recent Self Made Session, Self Made Pro addressed Punk’s potential involvement and made it clear that, as things stand, he is not currently set for the event.

“At the moment, as far as I’m aware, he’s not scheduled to be on Backlash. No.”

Punk has not appeared on WWE television since the April 20 episode of Raw, which only added to the belief that he could be lined up for a surprise return. While the idea of him teaming with Danhausen created plenty of buzz due to their completely different styles, it now seems that pairing is not part of the current plans.