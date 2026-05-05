WWE NXT Set For Big Night With AAA Star Return And Key Matchups

WWE NXT is back tonight with a fresh episode airing from the WWE Performance Center in Florida, and the lineup already features a mix of returning faces and rising talent set to make an impact.

One of the standout moments scheduled for the night sees a star from AAA stepping in to team with Lola Vice. They will go head to head with the duo of Izzi Dame and Niko Vance in tag team action, adding an international element to the show.

Zaria is also set to appear following Sol Ruca’s official move to RAW, which could signal a shift in focus within the NXT women’s division. Meanwhile, Jaida Parker will look to build momentum as she squares off against Kali Armstrong in singles competition.

Elsewhere, Jasper Troy is set to clash with Jackson Drake in what promises to be a competitive bout between two emerging talents aiming to stand out.

Matches and segments confirmed for tonight include: