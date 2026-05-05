More WWE Releases Rumored After Latest Roster Cuts

Uncertainty continues to surround WWE’s roster following last weekend’s departures, with more exits potentially on the horizon.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez indicated that the recent cuts may not be the end of the story. He noted that additional talent could already be gone behind the scenes, with announcements simply delayed.

“Ever since Friday’s show, we had more people released from WWE. There may be more coming,” Alvarez said. “In fact, a few of the people that were announced this weekend had actually been released a while ago, and it just wasn’t announced until this weekend, so I believe there might be others as well.”

Alvarez pointed to several names on the SmackDown roster as ones he would be keeping an eye on, suggesting further changes would not come as a shock. The closing moments of the May 1 episode added to that speculation, as Jacob Fatu dismantled members of the MFT faction, with commentary implying the group had effectively been wiped out rather than just reduced.

One situation that remains particularly unclear is Tama Tonga. Alvarez revealed he had initially been told Tonga was released, only for that to not be reflected in the official announcements.

“I was told that Tama Tonga was gone. Turns out, he wasn’t released the next day. I don’t know what that means.”

He also mentioned Shinsuke Nakamura, whose status continues to raise questions. Despite ongoing speculation about a possible exit and a lengthy absence from television, Nakamura is still listed internally as part of the roster.

The confirmed names from the latest round of departures included Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, who mutually parted ways with the company, along with Tonga Loa and JC Mateo. These exits followed an earlier wave of cuts tied to WWE’s post-WrestleMania reset, signalling a period of ongoing roster reshuffling.