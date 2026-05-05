WWE Eyes New Role For Xavier Woods After Departure With Unique Offer

WWE may not be finished working with Xavier Woods just yet, even after his recent departure from the company.

According to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live, there have been ongoing efforts behind the scenes to keep Woods involved in a non-wrestling capacity, specifically tied to WWE’s video game projects. Alvarez noted that he has heard consistent reports from multiple sources suggesting WWE is exploring a deal similar to one previously arranged for Tyler Breeze.

“I’ve heard this from a lot of people this weekend, that I do believe that WWE is trying to retain Woods with, as it was referred to repeatedly, the Tyler Breeze deal, which is basically he gets paid money to do stuff for the video game. And I don’t know if he will accept that offer. I don’t know what’s going on in his head, but he might. So it is not a foregone conclusion that both of The New Day are going to AEW. It’s likely going to happen, I would say. But there are things being done where WWE is trying to retain him for other things.”

The comparison stems from Breeze’s current working relationship with WWE. While his in-ring contract ended in 2021, he has remained involved with the company through its gaming division, most recently contributing to WWE 2K titles. Woods himself has also played a key role in that space, working on projects like MyGM mode and co-running the UpUpDownDown gaming channel alongside Breeze.

Woods and Kofi Kingston officially parted ways with WWE on May 2, 2026, bringing an end to their long run as members of The New Day. However, this potential arrangement suggests WWE could still maintain a working relationship with Woods outside the ring, even as speculation continues about his next move.





