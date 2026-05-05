Roman Reigns Sparks Chaos As Jacob Fatu Stands Tall After Brutal WWE Raw

Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu took their rivalry to a breaking point on the May 4 episode of WWE Raw, as a contract signing quickly spiraled into chaos ahead of their World Heavyweight Championship clash at WWE Backlash 2026.

What started as a standard face to face inside the ring didn’t stay civil for long once Roman Reigns grabbed the mic. After demanding the usual acknowledgment from the crowd, Reigns turned his attention to Jacob Fatu and began tearing him down. He claimed Fatu did not understand respect, pointing to his own decade long dominance as the foundation of everything that followed, including opportunities for Solo Sikoa and, by extension, Fatu himself.

Reigns doubled down, dismissing Fatu’s Tongan Death Grip as a move born out of desperation and even questioning his standing within the family. The comments clearly struck a nerve.

Fatu fired back without hesitation, admitting he is desperate but making it clear it comes from survival, not weakness. He spoke about fighting against the odds his entire life and promised to take everything from Reigns, including the championship, to provide for his family.

After both men signed the contract, Reigns delivered the line that pushed things over the edge. He told Fatu that while they may share blood, inside the ring Fatu is beneath him.

That was enough.

Fatu exploded, launching across the table and going straight for the Tongan Death Grip. Reigns managed to respond with a Superman Punch and even brought a chair into play to slow the attack, but it only delayed the inevitable. Fatu kept coming, locking in the hold again before driving Reigns through the table in a brutal finish to the segment.

As officials flooded the ring too late to restore order, Fatu stood tall over a fallen Reigns and finalized the contract, sending a clear message ahead of their collision at Backlash.