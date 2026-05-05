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Austin Theory And Maxxine Dupri Story Quietly Continues On WWE Raw

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 05, 2026
Austin Theory And Maxxine Dupri Story Quietly Continues On WWE Raw


A quiet but intriguing thread picked back up on the May 4 episode of WWE Raw, as Austin Theory and Maxxine Dupri were spotted continuing their low key backstage story.

It was easy to miss, but it stood out. During an “Up Next” segment tied to Sol Ruca’s contract signing, the two were again seen interacting in the background, marking the first real follow up to their story in weeks.

The pairing has been slowly developing. After Maxxine Dupri’s recent struggles, including her loss to Natalya, Austin Theory has repeatedly appeared at her side backstage, offering support while hinting at something more calculated behind the scenes.

That direction may be linked to Theory’s growing ties with Paul Heyman and The Vision faction. There has been talk that Theory could be positioning Dupri as a potential recruit, which would give the group a fresh layer and shift her role on TV.

Still, it is not that simple. Logan Paul has stepped in before, interrupting these moments and pulling Theory away, teasing possible tension within the group and adding more intrigue to where this goes next.

Later in the night, Theory faced Joe Hendry but the match broke down into chaos after outside interference led to a disqualification. Even with that, this quieter storyline continued to build in the background.

For now, WWE seems content letting this one play out slowly rather than rushing to a payoff.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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