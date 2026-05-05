Becky Lynch Accidentally Knocks Out Adam Pearce During Chaotic WWE Raw Segment

Things spiraled fast on the May 4 episode of WWE Raw in Omaha, and Adam Pearce ended up paying the price during a contract signing that went completely off track.

What should have been routine quickly turned chaotic, with Pearce literally caught in the middle when tempers flared.

Becky Lynch accidentally drops Adam Pearce during WWE Raw segment

Pearce kicked things off by welcoming Sol Ruca to the main roster following the latest wave of NXT call-ups. After a highlight package, Ruca hit the ring to sign her Raw contract and got a strong reception from the crowd.

Before she could get far, Becky Lynch stormed out and took over, claiming the spotlight for her own “celebration of greatness.” Clearly frustrated, Lynch brushed off Ruca’s moment and turned her attention straight to the newcomer.

Ruca didn’t back down. She fired right back, calling Lynch out and earning a big reaction. After putting pen to paper, she warned Lynch not to interrupt her again, saying she would “snatch” her if it happened.

That warning nearly became reality on the spot. Lynch swung for a cheap shot at Ruca but missed, instead catching Pearce flush in the face. The accidental punch dropped the official and turned the segment into pure chaos.

Seconds later, Ruca took advantage and planted Lynch with the Sol Snatcher to stand tall and end the segment.

Pearce may have been there to keep things under control, but he still ended up taking the hit. Meanwhile, Ruca made a statement in her debut moment, and Lynch’s frustrations just added more fuel to a rivalry that is clearly heating up fast.