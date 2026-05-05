Finn Balor Suffers Scare After Brutal Landing On WWE Raw

A scary moment hit the May 4 episode of WWE Raw in Omaha when Finn Balor took a dangerous landing against JD McDonagh that left the crowd stunned.

The match at the CHI Health Center was already heated due to Balor’s issues with The Judgment Day, but things quickly took a worrying turn inside the ring.

Midway through, the two went for a Spanish Fly, but the timing was off and Balor came down hard on his head. For a split second, everything felt like it could have gone much worse.

Despite the impact, Balor pushed on, showing the toughness fans have come to expect, though the concern didn’t fully disappear.

Outside interference played a big role throughout. Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan kept getting involved until referee Jessika Carr finally threw members of Judgment Day out, though the chaos never really stopped.

The finish brought another surprise. Roxanne Perez showed up at ringside and made her presence count, striking Balor with the timekeeper’s hammer. That opened the door for McDonagh to take advantage and pick up the victory.

Even after beating Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 42, Balor’s problems with Judgment Day are far from over. If anything, this only showed how dangerous the numbers game still is.

Balor leaves Raw after a close call that could have ended much worse, and with tensions rising, one mistake could change everything moving forward.