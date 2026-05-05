Roman Reigns And Seth Rollins Tension Reignites On WWE Raw

Tension between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins came back into focus during the May 4 episode of WWE Raw, as a brief backstage moment reminded viewers that their rivalry is far from finished.

The interaction happened early in the night, but it carried a presence that did not need a main event spotlight to make an impact. Sometimes a single line is enough to shift the tone, and Rollins delivered exactly that.

With Roman Reigns preparing for his World Heavyweight Championship defence against Jacob Fatu at WWE Backlash 2026 on May 9, his focus appeared locked in. However, that focus was briefly interrupted when he crossed paths with Rollins backstage. The exchange was quick but meaningful, with Rollins stating, “You are in my way.”

The comment lingered long after it was said, hinting that even with separate rivalries unfolding, their shared past continues to shape the present. Rollins is set to face Bron Breakker at Backlash, but his ambitions clearly stretch beyond one opponent as he eyes the top position in WWE.

Not long after the encounter, Rollins kicked off the show before being blindsided by Breakker. The situation quickly escalated, spilling into the ring as security struggled to regain control. Breakker’s spear added another immediate obstacle for Rollins, though the earlier moment with Reigns still hovered over everything that followed.

The rivalry between Reigns and Rollins has been built on betrayal and psychological warfare dating back to the end of The Shield in 2014 and the “Heist of the Century” at WrestleMania 31. Rollins has consistently proven to be a difficult puzzle for Reigns to solve, often striking at the most crucial moments.

Their dynamic even played a role at WrestleMania XL, where Reigns’ attention toward Rollins proved costly. More recently, Rollins maintained that edge with a notable singles victory on Raw in December 2025.

Heading into Backlash, both men remain on different paths, but the groundwork is clearly being set for another chapter. What unfolded on Raw felt less like a passing moment and more like the beginning of something inevitable.