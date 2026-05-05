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WWE Backlash Matches Set For ESPN2 Broadcast

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 05, 2026
WWE Backlash Matches Set For ESPN2 Broadcast

WWE is once again expanding its reach on traditional television, as two matches from the upcoming Backlash premium live event are set to air on ESPN2 this Saturday.

It was revealed during Raw that Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker and Trick Williams defending the United States Championship against Sami Zayn will be featured in the opening hour of the show on cable. This follows a similar approach used recently, where WWE broadcast portions of WrestleMania across ESPN platforms to draw in a wider audience.

Tensions between Rollins and Breakker continued to escalate on Raw. Breakker launched a surprise attack at the very start of the show, setting the tone for their rivalry. Rollins later struck back during a match involving Joe Hendry and Austin Theory, but momentum shifted again when a distraction from Montez Ford allowed Breakker to charge in and land another impactful spear.

On the SmackDown side, Williams agreed to give Zayn another opportunity at the United States Championship after a bizarre and memorable segment that saw Zayn destroy the Gingerbread Man costume. The storyline will carry on this Friday with a mock funeral for the character, adding another layer of drama just one night before their clash.

WWE Backlash takes place May 9 and is headlined by Roman Reigns putting the World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Jacob Fatu. Also scheduled is IYO SKY facing Asuka, along with a tag team bout featuring The Miz and Kit Wilson against Danhausen and a partner yet to be announced. In addition, John Cena is set to appear with what he has described as “history-making news.”


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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