Chelsea Green Opens Up On Heart Procedure After 10 Year Health Battle

Chelsea Green has been sidelined for several months due to an ankle injury, but she has now revealed she has been dealing with a more serious health concern behind the scenes.

Green shared an update on Instagram confirming she recently underwent a heart procedure after doctors finally diagnosed her with supraventricular tachycardia after a decade of symptoms. Posting a photo from her hospital bed alongside her husband Matt Cardona, she appeared in good spirits as she began her recovery.

“After 10 years, doctors finally caught my SVT and I was able to get a heart procedure done!” she wrote. “Three hours later and I’m on the mend.”

SVT, or supraventricular tachycardia, is a form of irregular heartbeat that causes the heart to race or beat erratically. It affects the upper chambers of the heart and can lead to episodes of rapid heart rate that may come and go.

While Green did not go into detail about the exact procedure, it is likely she underwent an ablation treatment. This method uses heat or cold energy to create small scars in the heart, helping to block abnormal electrical signals and restore a normal rhythm. The process can take several hours to complete.

Green last competed in early February on SmackDown in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Tiffany Stratton, which also featured Lash Legend. Since then, she has largely been off television or appearing in a wheelchair, often accompanied by Alba Fyre.

Following Fyre’s recent release, Green returned to SmackDown on her own, stepping out of the wheelchair and seemingly aligning herself with Stratton in opposition to Kiana James and Giulia.

Her latest update suggests she is now focused on recovery, with fans hopeful this marks the beginning of her return to in-ring action.