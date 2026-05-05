Kofi Kingston And Xavier Woods Break Silence Following WWE Exit

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have now publicly addressed their WWE exits, sharing heartfelt messages after news surfaced that the longtime New Day members are no longer with the company.

Reports over the weekend confirmed that Kingston and Woods had departed WWE following discussions about restructuring their contracts. The proposed terms reportedly did not align with what they felt they were worth, leading to both men being granted their releases. As a result, they are currently subject to 90 day non compete clauses.

Kingston’s message strongly hinted at the situation behind the scenes, encouraging others to stand firm when it comes to personal value and self worth.

“Do your best to live a life without regrets, control what you can control, always give it your all, and fight hard for what you believe in,” he shared. “Do not ever compromise or accept less than your due when it comes to your worth. Find the courage to believe in yourself and fearlessly pursue your goals and dreams, because anything is possible.”

He also took time to thank fans for the overwhelming support he has received since the news broke.

Woods echoed a similar tone of gratitude, reflecting on his journey and the people who helped shape it. He made sure to acknowledge the often overlooked production teams and staff who contribute behind the scenes, while also embracing his identity beyond WWE.

“To everyone who has been part of this ride: thank you for believing in me,” Woods wrote. “Thank you for letting me be Xavier Woods. Thank you for giving me the confidence… to walk away as Austin Creed.”

The reactions to their statements quickly poured in, including emotional messages from Big E, who paid tribute to both men and their legacy together.

“My brother, my family, to the grave. And beyond. A living legend. In and out of the ring. Love you dearly,” he wrote in response to Kingston.

“You have inspired me for many years and continue to. What a blessing it is to call you family. Love you immensely,” he added when speaking about Woods. “Your impact on this business is immeasurable. You turned your dreams into reality. A real life alchemist. You have been a blessing to so many people backstage, to your peers in the ring, and to fans around the world. What a run.”

Together, Kingston and Woods built The New Day into one of the most successful and beloved tag teams in WWE history. Their run included multiple championship reigns, memorable character work, and a lasting connection with audiences. Kingston also etched his name into history with his WWE Championship victory at WrestleMania 35, a moment that remains one of the most celebrated in the event’s legacy.

While their next move remains unclear, interest from across the wrestling world has already begun to surface, with several AEW names publicly expressing a desire to see the duo make the jump.

It’s taken me two full days to respond to all my texts. I hadn’t been on social media until today and I’m overwhelmed by all the messages here too. So much love.



So I can’t help but to be filled completely with gratitude…



My story has been nothing short of remarkable and I am… pic.twitter.com/Tw7ZTpg9Q3 , Kofi Kingston (@TrueKofi) May 4, 2026